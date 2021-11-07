Newt Gingrich: Big GOP Gains Coming in 2022

Newt Gingrich during an appearance Sunday on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show predicted big gains for Republicans in 2022.

Speaking to Catsmatidis about the 2021 election results, Gingrich said he doesn't often agree with Vice President Kamala Harris, "but … she said, as 'Virginia goes, that's going to define 2022, 2024 and beyond.'

"And now I find myself in agreement with the vice president. I think the victory in Virginia, the almost-victory in New Jersey … their taking over the legislature in Virginia and then [upsets in] Nassau County … you saw the country coming out and saying 'No. We don't want to go where those people are going.' The real meaning of this week is that we are at the edge of a dramatic taking back of the country by the American people. Not by the Republican party per se. But by the American people."

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

In Virginia, Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win statewide office in a dozen years, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to notch a victory.

Meanwhile, Murphy barely eked out a victory against GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli, who mounted a surprisingly strong campaign on issues including taxes and opposition to pandemic mask and vaccination mandates.

The two states’ results were particularly alarming to Democrats because of where they happened. President Joe Biden carried Virginia by 10 points last year. He took New Jersey by more than 15. Given the scale of those victories, neither state was seen as especially competitive when this year’s campaigns began.

Gingrich told Catsimatidis that "big things are happening.

"My prediction is that 2022 will be between plus-40 and plus-70 in the House. It will be at least plus-4 in the Senate. We will pick up state legislative seats. We will sweep school boards and county commissions. It will be a remarkable election, and it will set the stage for 2024 to be even more historic."

