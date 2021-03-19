Newt Gingrich: Dems Have 'Machine That's at Work' on Bills

Congressional Democrats have a "machine that's at work" when it comes to passing legislation, because their members are told to "basically vote 'yes'" on agenda items being floated by the White House and the leaders of the House and Senate, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Friday.

"The Democrats don't have to hold hearings," Gingrich, now a Fox News contributor, said on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria." "They're told to basically vote 'yes' and they unanimously vote 'yes' or one except or at the most two exceptions, they vote 'yes.'"

That has happened since President Joe Biden took office, said Gingrich, meaning there is "less true legislation being done" than at any time he can remember.

He added that what's happening is that the "Biden/Harris/Pelosi/Schumer machine is running things through any way they want to."

"The members walk in like sheep, vote 'yes,' and go back to their offices, and in a way, it's very efficient for their members," said Gingrich. "They don't have to know anything. They don't have to be able to answer anything. They just know they're supposed to vote 'yes.'"

He also complained that the news media will "roll over and play dead" for anything the White House says to do," including on the border and with the Biden administration's refusal to call the situation a crisis.

"You have a Democratic administration which is basically keeping the news media blind, refusing to allow people to go to the border, refusing to answer questions," said Gingrich. "You have a White House presidential press secretary who combines sarcasm and total dishonesty because she knows she is safe. She knows The New York Times and Washington Post and others will protect her. They just feed the American people malarky."

Gingrich also discussed the heated meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, and said that while Blinken was "bold and blunt," the Chinese "began this meeting by cheating on the rules."

"Each side was supposed to have a two-minute opening statement. The Chinese had a 15-minute opening statement," said Gingrich. "That should have told you something about what's coming down the road ... we've been brainwashed to believe you can't offend the Chinese. The Chinese are very much on offense."

He added that it is concerning that while the Biden administration is holding a tough meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, with China, Russian President Vladimir Putin is pulling the Russian ambassador out of Washington, D.C., and challenging Biden to a debate after the president called Putin a "killer."

"You really have a situation where the second and third most powerful countries in the world are clearly moving against the United States and we have no clear strategy for dealing with the size of this threat," said Gingrich. "This is a huge long-term threat to our survival."

He also spoke out about the Biden administration's push for higher taxes, calling the moves "unsustainable."

"For a year or year-and-a-half, they'll be able to get away with it, and then much like with (President) Jimmy Carter it will all start falling apart," said Gingrich.