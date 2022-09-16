Gov. Newsom Challenges Gov. DeSantis to Debate Immigration

California's Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom challenged Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate on immigration in a post on Twitter Friday.

"Hey Gov. Ron DeSantis, clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people's lives," Newsom tweeted Friday. "Since you have only one overriding need -- attention --let's take this up & debate. I'll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day."

Newsom added an August Twitter post from journalist Dan Rather making that suggestion.

"Here's an idea for Chris Licht, the new head of CNN. Set up a debate — one-on-one — between Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis," Rather tweeted on Aug. 26. "Two governors of big states, potential presidential candidates. Prime time. Ratings I bet would be huge. Who would have the courage to show up?"

Newsom's challenge comes after Democrats are blasting DeSantis for sending two planes with about 50 illegal migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The migrants were transported to the wealthy enclave on Wednesday, but were then "voluntarily" taken to a nearby joint military base on Cape Cod, CNN reported.

"We are not a sanctuary state, and it's better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures," DeSantis said on Thursday, a day after claiming credit for sending the two planes to the island. "Every community in America should be sharing in the burdens. It shouldn't all fall on a handful of red states."

DeSantis joined the governors of Texas and Arizona in sending the illegal migrants elsewhere in the country, mainly to large Democrat-controlled cities like New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago to give them a taste of the overwhelming surge of more than 2 million illegal migrants coming into the country this year alone.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said the migrants there will be provided for.

"We are grateful to the providers, volunteers and local officials that stepped up on Martha's Vineyard over the past few days to provide immediate services to these individuals," Baker said in a press release Friday. "Our Administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well equipped to serve these needs."