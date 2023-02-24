Ukrainian Official to Newsmax: We Hope That US, Allies Will 'Step Up Their Support'

Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, told Newsmax on Friday that he hopes the United States and its allies would "step up their support" to Kyiv.

Joining "Spicer & Co.," Sak emphasized that Western support has already helped Ukraine beat back the Russian incursion. He specifically highlighted aid provided several months ago that included M142 high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).

"A year ago, on Feb. 24, by then Ukraine already received the first military support from our Western allies ... in particular, Stingers and Javelins," Sak explained. "And had we not received that support, we don't know where we would be today.

"We and you have seen how important it is for us to receive the support. Because when we got the first HIMAR systems, we were able to target the enemy's ammunition depots. We were able to destroy their logistics supply chains, their command centers."

Sak concluded that "although it is incremental, it is vital" for the U.S. and its allies to continue sending security assistance to Ukraine.

"Of course, we hope that the West will step up their support," he continued. "We hope that the discussions take place faster and that we get the military support sooner."

His comments arrived several days after President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv. There, Biden pledged support for the country for "as long as it takes."

Biden also promised to send over an additional half a billion dollars in aid. But that number has shot up to over $2 billion since the Monday visit, with sources telling Bloomberg that it builds on previous packages.

According to NPR, the security assistance will include "artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments."

