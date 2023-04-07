×
Tags: newsmax tv | rudy giuliani | biden | trump indictment

Giuliani to Newsmax: Most in GOP Afraid to Investigate Biden

By    |   Friday, 07 April 2023 09:56 PM EDT

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Friday that most elected Republicans are afraid of investigating President Joe Biden's business dealings.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," the onetime lawyer for former President Donald Trump encouraged Republicans to be more aggressive against Democrats who break the law without breaking the law themselves.

"We should investigate them and prosecute them much more aggressively than we do," Giuliani stated. "We shouldn't shy away from it. We shouldn't be afraid of it. We shouldn't be afraid of what the press says about it."

Still, he warned, "To say we should do what they do is to say we should commit crimes — and that we shouldn't do."

Giuliani then questioned why the Clinton Foundation and former President Barack Obama's business dealings have not been probed, arguing that there is enough evidence of wrongdoing already found within the Biden family.

"Twenty years of investigation, and this is the best they could do," he said of the Manhattan investigation into Trump. "It makes Trump the cleanest guy in the construction business in the history of New York City."

Ultimately, the former mayor concluded that many elected Republican officials "aren't tough enough" and are terrified — worrying too much about what "The Washington Post and Washington establishment says about us."

"Not all of us," Giuliani was quick to assure. "I mean, you got [Rep.] Jim Jordan [R-Ohio] and a nice growing group of Republicans in the House that are different than that now. But the prevailing Republican establishment people don't want to make trouble."

He also applauded House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., who has led the Republican majority's effort into investigating the Biden family's foreign business dealings.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Friday that most elected Republicans are afraid of investigating President Joe Biden's business dealings. Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," the onetime lawyer for former President Donald Trump encouraged Republicans ...
Friday, 07 April 2023 09:56 PM
