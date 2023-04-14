Rep. Luna to Newsmax: Trump Stressed Root Causes of Gun Violence

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump emphasized the root cause of gun violence in his National Rifle Association speech on Friday.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," the Florida Republican praised Trump for not backing down from the Democrats' supposed attempt to politicize mass shootings and other crimes committed with firearms.

"I think President Trump brought up some incredible points — that we need to look at the root causes and really, genuinely think as a country, 'What is causing these awful things to take place?'" Luna stated.

"I'm very much so excited to see really what he says more at his future events, and honestly, Eric, I'm looking forward to 2024," she added.

Her comments follow Trump's appearance at the NRA's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, alongside other presidential hopefuls including former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

"The politically incorrect truth that no one on the left wants to admit is that violent crime is rarely committed by legal gun owners; it is committed by a brutal class of hardened repeat criminals," Trump said at the conference.

In addition, the former president proposed tax credits for teachers to purchase firearms and train, national concealed carry reciprocity, and investigating into whether psychiatric drugs and hormone blockers contribute to gun violence.

Luna acknowledged the importance of gun rights in the upcoming primary but also pointed to other topics likely to be points of discussion.

"Second Amendment issues are important, but I think also the economy — what we're seeing happening with BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa] and China — are probably going to be dominating the field, especially at this presidential debates," she said.

