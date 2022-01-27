Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Biden 'Tough on Russia' Narrative Is Fake

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday that the narrative that President Joe Biden was "going to be tough on Russia" is fake.

"Everything that he has done to date is exactly the opposite" of being tough on Russia, Meadows told hosts Jenn Pellegrino and Lyndsay Keith. "I mean, when you look at it, the price of oil is so high that it's giving them [Russia] the economic ability to actually invade if they end up doing that.

"In fact, if there is a puppet, it is Joe Biden president being a puppet of the left because he's not willing to take on [Russian President] Vladimir Putin," he added.

Meadows, who recently authored "The Chief's Chief," said that Biden should stop threatening Putin and reimpose sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline project into Central Europe.

"Say 'Nord Stream 2 is done.' Not make threats because nobody believes his threat. Go ahead, say that what we're going to do is start providing cheaper American energy to our European allies immediately. Go on a very robust plan to do that.

"That hits Russia where they don't want to be hit, which is in the pocketbook. They're an oil-dependent economy and, quite frankly, if he's not willing to do that, it's not going to work."

The former chief of staff added that the question of whether Trump will run in 2024 is "the worst kept secret" and indicated that Trump would seek to "Make America Great Again, again."

