Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Garland Will Charge Hunter Biden With Contempt

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly told Newsmax that he believes Attorney General Merrick Garland will go after Hunter Biden with contempt of Congress charges.

Appearing Thursday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," O'Reilly argued that Garland would indict Hunter Biden for skipping his House Oversight Committee subpoena to provide closed-door deposition earlier this week.

O'Reilly pointed out that Stephen K. Bannon, a onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump, was indicted for similarly skipping a congressional subpoena.

"Steve Bannon went through the process, got convicted. Four months in prison and a fine. He's appealing — Bannon. He'll lose the appeal. He's going to have to serve the time," O'Reilly explained. "So, Merrick Garland has got to do the same thing to Hunter Biden because it's the same case."

When pressured by the host, Eric Bolling, on if Garland would not utilize one standard of justice for Trump and another for President Joe Biden's family, O'Reilly said Garland is ultimately trying to "save his own butt."

"Garland wanted to get away with the three low charges, and the federal judge threw it out in August," O'Reilly noted, adding that "He knows Biden's done. Everybody in Washington [D.C.] knows Biden is finished."

Hunter Biden held a press conference at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, announcing that he would defy the Oversight subpoena, which covered information relevant to his foreign business dealings.

Republicans "have lied over and over about every aspect of my personal and professional life, so much so that their lies have become false facts believed by too many people," Hunter Biden contended.

