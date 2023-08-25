×
Francey Hakes to Newsmax: 'Outrageous' Harrison Floyd in Jail

Friday, 25 August 2023 07:48 PM EDT

Former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes told Newsmax that it was "utterly outrageous" to see Harrison Floyd, a co-defendant in the Fulton County, Georgia case, still stuck in jail.

Appearing Friday on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Hakes reacted to reports of how Floyd, a Black outreach director for former President Donald Trump during the 2020 election, has been treated.

Floyd appeared Friday before Judge Emily K. Richardson of the Fulton County Superior Court, standing in for Judge Scott F. McAfee, who is currently on vacation, CNN reported.

Richardson determined that, while he ultimately needs to wait for McAfee's return, Floyd would be a flight risk and at risk of committing felonies if out on bail in the meantime. He was also denied a public defender.

"Superior court judges —  like Judge McAfee — they don't hear bond," explained Hakes, who worked in the state's legal system for years. "It is a magistrate judge's duty. ... The judge doesn't even have to go to jail. The defendants don't even have to be brought over."

"There's no excuse for the magistrate not setting bond," she continued. "Superior court judges, which is our felony, trial-level judge here in Georgia, do not hear bond matters. They do not hear initial appearances. That is completely outside the regular course of order there."

Hakes also argued that Floyd's detention violates the state's criminal procedure, which mandates that individuals receive a bond amount set within 24 hours.

"He is entitled to a bond legally, and I don't understand what is happening. Somebody ought to be beating down the doors of that jail and get him out," she emphasized.

Floyd was indicted on Aug. 14 by an Atlanta grand jury at the behest of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office for alleged racketeering, conspiracy to solicit false statements, and influence witnessing.

Reuters noted that Floyd's past as a U.S. Marine and mixed martial arts fighter could have factored into Friday's decision, as well as a prior arrest accusing him of assaulting law enforcement officials.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

Friday, 25 August 2023 07:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

