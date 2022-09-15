Journalist Logan to Newsmax: VP Harris 'Lying About the Border From Day One'

Journalist Lara Logan told Newsmax that Vice President Kamala Harris has been "lying about the border from Day One" as the White House overlooks the migrant crisis.

During a Thursday appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Logan pointed out that drug cartels "are pouring over the southern border" with little resistance from the Biden administration — despite Harris suggesting everything is in fine order.

"I know Border Patrol agents whose job was to verify and make sure that someone was actually someone's child. And those jobs ... were scrapped right at the beginning of the Biden administration," Logan stated, adding that there was no truth to Harris' view.

Logan also claimed that the administration is making it difficult for politicians visiting the border to get an accurate picture of what's going on, saying that the Border Patrol is "no longer briefing them on the reality."

"Even where the Biden administration is forced to allow politicians or other leaders to come down and see what's happening on the border. Even when they can't shut down all of the media coverage as they've tried to do," she argued. "They're still preventing anyone from getting any real understanding of what is happening."

Ahead of the November midterm elections, Logan said that the Democrats plan to ignore the border problem as much as possible. However, she alleged the long-term goal of the immigration barrage was political domination.

"The strategy here is a globalist strategy," the journalist outlined. "The reason it doesn't make any sense domestically and nationally is that it isn't in America's best interest. It isn't designed to keep America safe ... it's designed to dismantle this country."

"What you are looking at is a strategy that was devised specifically to obliterate the sovereignty, not just of this nation, but of all nations on earth," she added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!