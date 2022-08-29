Guilfoyle to Newsmax: If DOJ Could Get Trump 'You Would've Heard About It'

Kimberly Guilfoyle told Newsmax that "you would've heard about" charges against former President Donald Trump if the Justice Department obtained anything substantial from its Mar-a-Lago raid.

"If there's something there, you would have heard about it. Because they're also very fond of making things up," Guilfoyle, a former adviser to Donald Trump and fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., said during her "Rob Schmitt Tonight" appearance Monday.

"We need a special master to make sure there is an independent review," she continued. "Ask the Americans and the viewers out there right now: Do they trust the FBI? Do they trust the DOJ to actually be honest and forthcoming as it relates to President Trump? No!"

Guilfoyle then listed a series of instances in which federal investigators have targeted Trump for alleged wrongdoings and received substantial public backlash, including the Russian collusion probe and the monitoring of his 2016 election campaign.

"Let's see if we can get some justice, some fairness, some facts, and some evidence because it's what the American people deserve," Guilfoyle declared.

Her statement comes in the wake of the Justice Department announcing on Monday that it had already reviewed the sensitive documents from Trump's South Florida property, according to a court filing.

Although the Justice Department claimed it found "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information," Trump's legal team has been adamant about having an independent reviewer look over the files.

Federal District Judge Aileen Cannon revealed her intention to grant Trump's team a special master through a Saturday filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

