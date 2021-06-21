Newsmax Contributors Grow with J. Hogan Gidley, Jenna Ellis

J. Hogan Gidley, a former top official in the Trump White House, and Jenna Ellis, former senior legal adviser and personal counsel to Donald Trump, are joining Newsmax as on-air television contributors.

Gidley served as deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy White House press secretary in the Trump administration and in 2020 joined the Trump re-election campaign as national press secretary.

Ellis became a national figure as a private attorney for President Trump and also served as senior legal adviser to his 2020 re-election campaign. She is special counsel with the Thomas More Society and an allied attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom, most prominently defending churches’ religious freedom across the country, including as counsel for Pastor John MacArthur and Grace Community Church. She also hosts a daily podcast, “Just The Truth.”

“Few know the media, Washington and the future of the GOP better than Hogan Gidley, and we’re glad to have him on Newsmax to offer our viewers his valuable insights,” Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said.

Ruddy added, “Jenna Ellis brings a sharp mind and pointed legal commentary and constitutional analysis to the workings of our court system as it works to defend our liberties and freedoms. She is a strong addition to our growing lineup.”

Gidley has been a veteran political and media strategist for decades, and served as communications director to Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Republican Sens. Elizabeth Dole of North Carolina and Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania, to name a few. He was also executive director of the South Carolina Republican Party.

“I’m extremely grateful to Mr. Ruddy and Newsmax for this new and exciting opportunity,” Gidley said. “I will draw from my experiences in public service to provide Newsmax viewers my detailed analysis and unvarnished opinion regarding so many difficult issues facing the American people.”

Ellis earned her bachelor’s degree at Colorado State University and law degree from the University of Richmond School of Law. She has been a legal commentator, assistant professor of legal studies at Colorado Christian University, and director of public policy for the James Dobson Family Institute. She also served as deputy district attorney in Weld County, Colorado.

“Newsmax consistently gives viewers an independent perspective on the news of the day, and I look forward to continuing to be part of their coverage and bringing the truth as Americans strive to have their voices heard,” Ellis said.

On Newsmax, Gidley will offer analysis on the latest political news and Ellis brings legal and faith-based perspective to the upcoming 2022 and 2024 elections.

Already the fastest-growing cable and OTT news channel in America, Newsmax offers 24/7 coverage of the news that is important for Americans to know.