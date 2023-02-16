×
Rep. Norman to Newsmax: House GOP Won't Stand for AT&T's Censorship

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

Thursday, 16 February 2023 06:02 PM EST

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., isn't buying the pat response from AT&T officials, who are claiming that DirecTV's removal of Newsmax was an economic-influenced decision, and not based on political ideology.

As Exhibit A, Norman cited a report in which AT&T posted $120.7 billion in revenue from continued operations last fiscal year.

As Exhibit B, the South Carolina Republican referenced how Newsmax — the No. 4 news network in the cable landscape, and a top 20 channel overall — reaches 25 million Americans every week.

Norman also lamented how AT&T DirecTV carries 22 left-leaning news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax — and those same channels get paid license fees.

"We're going to have our voices heard" in disputing DirecTV's decision, "both in print and on TV," Norman told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Norman added, House Republicans are "going to fight this. Regardless of what this administration does, with vetoes, it's our responsibility to fight it, and show the American people the insanity that has been going on the last two years" of President Joe Biden's tenure.

"The way they've ruled this country is a shame," added Norman. "The taxpayers don't deserve this."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
2023-02-16
Thursday, 16 February 2023 06:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

