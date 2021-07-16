Sununu Slams Hassan Amid Rumors of New Hampshire Senate Bid

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has dismissed the state’s incumbent Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan, asking ''what’s the case for her'' reelection in an interview on Friday with the Washington Examiner.

''I will talk in generalities because I think it does apply to a lot of folks in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. A lot of folks get elected, and they disappear. They just don’t show up. They’re not back in the district. They’re not back connecting with people. They’re not visiting businesses,'' Sununu told the group of reporters joining him at a local restaurant for breakfast.

''A lot of folks go to Washington and they get — for whatever reason, they get sucked in by this bubble,'' the governor added. ''If you’re going to do something like public service with leadership that can really impact people’s lives, you’ve got to give 110%, 110% of the time, or don’t do it at all.''

When asked about his plans for the future, Sununu said: ''I don’t know. I really don’t know. I’ve got the luxury of waiting, and I have a responsibility of waiting. We’re just coming out of COVID[-19], and there’s still a lot more to do.''

Ray Buckley, chairman of the state Democratic Party, told the Examiner in a statement that ''the worst-kept secret in Washington is that [Senate Minority Leader Kentucky Republican] Mitch McConnell wants Chris Sununu to run for Senate. If Sununu runs, it will be for Mitch McConnell, not the people of New Hampshire.''

He added, ''The Sununu family’s investments, Sununu's opposition to the American Rescue Plan, his support for an extreme abortion ban, and his close ties with McConnell will all come back to bite him in a U.S. Senate race.''