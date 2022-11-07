×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new york | zeldin | hochul | 2022 elections

Zeldin Surge Worries Top Hochul Donors

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 07 November 2022 06:15 PM EST

Republican challenger Lee Zeldin's late surge in the polls has some top donors to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul nervous as election day closes in on Tuesday, CNBC reports.

The incumbent Hochul held a double-digit lead on Zeldin: 14 points. But in the past few weeks, the Donald Trump-endorsed congressman has pulled to within 7 points in the Real Clear Politics of polls.

A Quinnipiac poll in mid-October showed Hochul ahead by just 4 points.

Donor concerns late in the race led to suggestions for changes in tactics, CNBC reported, citing sources with knowledge of the issue who spoke on condition of anonymity.

One Democratic adviser who has multiple Hochul donors as clients told CNBNC he has "PTSD" over Zeldin's upward move. He said Zeldin's shoot upward looked similar to Trump's late surge against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Zeldin has been focusing on crime in New York City, saying he will fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Bragg has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike for his "no-bail" policy of allowing suspects back on the street soon after being arrested for serious crimes.

Hochul has instead focused on abortion, something voters have shown less interest in, and said Bragg's fate should be decided by the voters since he is a "duly elected official."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican challenger Lee Zeldin's late surge in the polls has some top donors to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul nervous as election day closes in on Tuesday.
new york, zeldin, hochul, 2022 elections
214
2022-15-07
Monday, 07 November 2022 06:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved