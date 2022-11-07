Zeldin Surge Worries Top Hochul Donors

Republican challenger Lee Zeldin's late surge in the polls has some top donors to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul nervous as election day closes in on Tuesday, CNBC reports.

The incumbent Hochul held a double-digit lead on Zeldin: 14 points. But in the past few weeks, the Donald Trump-endorsed congressman has pulled to within 7 points in the Real Clear Politics of polls.

A Quinnipiac poll in mid-October showed Hochul ahead by just 4 points.

Donor concerns late in the race led to suggestions for changes in tactics, CNBC reported, citing sources with knowledge of the issue who spoke on condition of anonymity.

One Democratic adviser who has multiple Hochul donors as clients told CNBNC he has "PTSD" over Zeldin's upward move. He said Zeldin's shoot upward looked similar to Trump's late surge against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Zeldin has been focusing on crime in New York City, saying he will fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Bragg has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike for his "no-bail" policy of allowing suspects back on the street soon after being arrested for serious crimes.

Hochul has instead focused on abortion, something voters have shown less interest in, and said Bragg's fate should be decided by the voters since he is a "duly elected official."