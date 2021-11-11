×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new york | vaccination | scholarships | covid19 | college | tuition

New York Announces Lottery Offering Vaccinated Children College Scholarships

New York Announces Lottery Offering Vaccinated Children College Scholarships
Tse Cowan, 8, gets the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 12 years old, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at P.S. 19 in the East Village neighborhood of New York. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 11 November 2021 01:38 PM

New York State is incentivizing parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering 50 four-year, full-ride scholarships to any public college or university in the state.

The program, "Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate," was announced Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. 

The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, fees, room-and-board and other expenses. It runs through Dec. 19 and will consist of multiple statewide drawings. Children ages 5 to 11 who are vaccinated before Dec. 19 are eligible. 

Ten winners will be announced every week starting Nov. 24.

"Our critical work to make the vaccine accessible and available to all eligible children and their families is underway — and we will creatively support and celebrate those who get vaccinated," Hochul said during the announcement.

"The ‘Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate’ program is an extraordinary opportunity for children to win free tuition to a [State University of New York] or [City University of New York] college or university, and I urge parents and guardians to help their children get vaccinated and enter into this once-in-a-lifetime program."

State University New York (SUNY) Chancellor Jim Malatras said vaccinations were the key to a more normal academic and campus experience throughout SUNY. 

"Now that even younger individuals have an approved vaccine option, this is another huge step to seeing the finish line of this pandemic, and we must continue to do all we can to encourage everyone to get their shot. I applaud Gov. Hochul for offering this new incentive along with an opportunity to attend one of our campuses tuition free. We truly hope families across our state take advantage of this offer."

The program is only available to residents of New York, as well as lawful permanent residents or U.S. citizens, and will use federal COVID-19 relief funds to cover the cost.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
New York State is incentivizing parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering 50 four-year, full-ride scholarships to any public college or university in the state.
new york, vaccination, scholarships, covid19, college, tuition
296
2021-38-11
Thursday, 11 November 2021 01:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved