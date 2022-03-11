Biden Used NY Times, Wash Post Articles to Defend Energy Policy

President Joe Biden used information from The New York Times and The Washington Post to defend his energy policy, reports Fox News.

Biden on Friday blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for inflation and the rising price of gasoline.

"From the moment he put his over 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, the price of gasoline in January went up 75 cents," Biden claimed. "And Putin began amassing troops along the border and guess what? The world took notice. And those who've worked in the business know that the market anticipated, pricing went up more. Then Putin invaded.

"Make no mistake, inflation is largely the fault of Putin," he added. "I love — you know, the Republicans are saying it's "Biden's gas pipeline." "Biden said he's going to stop the Keystone pipeline ..." — and I did — "... and that's the reason prices went up."

He then cited The New York Times' fact checker article with the headline: "Republicans Wrongly Blame Biden for Rising Gas Prices," saying "it goes on to explain why gas prices are so high," and a column by Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank that read, "Opinion: Biden Heeded Republicans' Plea to Ban Russian Oil. They Pounced."

"And it goes on to talk about why it's got — don't let anybody tell you anything you did supporting the idea that we block Russian oil coming into the country, ... and I said at the time prices are going to go up for gasoline. It wasn't anything we did," he added.

On why oil companies and executives "don't want to pump more oil," Biden said, "nothing is slowing them up from doing it if they want to."

"They have over 7,000 permits to dig oil if they want," he said. "Why aren't they out pumping oil? ... Because they've said and they're very clear — Wall Street bankers have made it very clear — not a joke, check it out. And I recommend these two articles to you, just as a little bit of a primer. You probably already know it."