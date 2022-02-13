NYT Report: Giuliani to Potentially Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee

Rudy Giuliani is in active talks to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, according to a New York Times report.

But the extent of his cooperation is not clear. Giuliani last month was subpoenaed to appear for an interview before the committee last week.

But "Mr. Giuliani's appearance was rescheduled at his request," a committee aide informed ABC News. "He remains under subpoena and the select committee expects him to cooperate fully."

Committee investigators and Giuliani's representation are expected to convene in the coming days to clarify his cooperation regarding either an informal interview or a formal deposition. However, it is unclear if Giuliani, who acted as former President Donald Trump's lawyer, would dispel client-attorney confidentiality for the committee or invoke executive privilege.

Giuliani is still very close to Trump, and there have been reports that the two plan to spend Super Bowl Sunday together.