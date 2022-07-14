Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: NYC Left Doesn't Support Freedom, Individual Rights

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., represents the 22nd District of New York state, which generally covers the metro areas from Syracuse to Utica.

Tenney's district isn't necessarily a hop, skip and a jump from New York City — and her constituents prefer it that way.

"All everyone talks about up here is the price of gas. We have to drive where we're going," Tenney told Newsmax Thursday night, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

The citizens of Tenney's district know the value of a dollar, along with reliable transportation. As such, they understand that 9.1% inflation isn't some temporary glitch to a better tomorrow.

"The elitism and snobbery of the Left [in New York City] is amazing, and it's all based on authoritarianism," says Tenney. "They have that mindset of 'We're better than you. We'll tell you what's best for you.' In reality, they're not for freedom. They're not for individual rights; and this is where we have a misunderstanding of what the [U.S.] Constitution is all about."

She then added, "The Bill of Rights was created to keep us from the tyranny of government control."

Of course, some Democrats view the U.S. Constitution as an outdated document, or even sexist and racist. Hence, the lack of respect for American freedoms, says Tenney.

"The Democrats don't want to let that [power] slip away, and that arrogance and elitism is showing up in the polls," says Tenney, who's optimistic about the Republicans overtaking the House chamber during the November midterms. "The Republicans have been the ones embracing workers and embracing farmers."

Tenney then said, "In upstate New York, there's more Republicans than Democrats."

Even with conservatives occupying a robust portion of upstate New York, Rep. Tenney says that left-leaning officials refuse to profit from the state possessing an "abundance" of prized natural resources "that we're not allowed to touch."

"[The lack of energy utilization] is really hurting our farmers," says Tenney. "We need energy to survive and prosper."

