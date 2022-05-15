×
Tags: new york | pete king | mayor | eric adams | crime wave

Fmr NY GOP Rep. King: Adams Must Break From Left-Wing Progressives

Former Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., testifies during a House Judiciary Committee in 2019. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 15 May 2022 11:15 AM

New York City Mayor Eric Adams needs to use the "bully pulpit" to not only fight crime, but beat back anti-policing policies of the progressive left, according to former Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y.

Adams needs to "not worry about what the left-wing progressives are going to say about him, because they're never going to be for him anyway," King told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"Being a cop, he sides with the cops. He's the enemy to these people on the left. He should go out and do what [former Mayors Rudy] Giuliani and [Michael] Bloomberg did and let the police commissioner do her job."

The crime wave in New York City is still Adams' problem to resolve, though, King added to host John Catsimatidis. 

"When I see the crime that's going on now, people can be critical of Eric Adams," King said.

"I think he can be more consistent. I think that he should follow through more on what he says. Having said that, he is starting to get the job done. He's taken thousands of guns off the streets."

King denounced the fact Democrats control the places with the highest crime rates.

"Their constituents are the main victims of what's happened," he said, noting soft-on-crime policies, including bail reform that has permitted criminals to stay on the streets of New York.

New York's Democrat lawmakers "are not willing to have common sense legislation against criminals," King concluded. 

"They're all lined up with the progressive crowd in Albany when it comes to criminal law."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Newsmax Media, Inc.

