Sen. Rubio to Introduce Bill Aimed at Defunding Cities Allowing Noncitizens to Vote

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Friday announced his intention to introduce a new bill that would pull funding from cities that allow non-U.S. citizens to vote, a direct response to a decision made by the New York City Council on Thursday that allows 800,000 legal noncitzens to vote in municipal elections.

"No city which allows non-U.S. citizens to vote should receive U.S. government funds," Rubio stated. "Next week I am going to file a bill to make that the law."

The New York City Council’s decision would allow noncitizen residents would still not be able to vote in state and federal elections, and illegal migrants would not be allowed to vote in any capacity.