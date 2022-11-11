Rep.-Elect Lawler to Newsmax: N.Y. Voters Want to Move Past Dems' 'Mess'

Congressman-elect Michael Lawler couldn't help but sport a grin during his Friday Newsmax interview, when pressed on how he "slayed the dragon" from election night and helped Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., become the first Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman since Jim Corman (42 years ago) to lose a House general election.

"The people of my district wanted to restore balance and common sense" to that House seat, said Lawler, while appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance" with guest host John Tabacco.

Lawler also insisted there were two overriding factors in his victory.

First, a newly redrawn map for the 17th Congressional District included a large number of households with at least one police officer, fire fighter, emergency first responder, or U.S. military member in the residence.

As such, Lawler could work with the above occupational demographics, even though District 17 reportedly has 70,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans.

"The court drew a fair map," acknowledges Lawler, who's currently a New York assemblyman.

Second, Lawler said the local, regional and national Democrats have "created an absolute mess" while in charge.

Lawler said that includes record inflation, high crime rates, skyrocketing energy costs, bad policies at the United States-Mexico border, and government agencies trying to characterize concerned parents as "domestic terrorists," when trying to get answers about their children's education.

The victorious Lawler will soon join a House that features four New York-Republican pickups from the last week.

However, despite being a novice to the U.S. House of Representatives, Lawler hasn't been shy in criticizing other Republican members — most notably former President Donald Trump.

Lawler recently expressed some unease at Trump teasing a presidential run in 2024, but still not letting go of grudges from the past — namely the 2020 presidential election results.

"It's not about me [taking] Trump on. It's a question of, 'How do we move forward as a party?'" said Lawler.

From Lawler's perspective, Trump enjoyed a number of successes and implemented sound policies during his presidential tenure.

At the same time, the congressman-elect said the Republican Party has "many rising stars," and they're all focused on advancing the party into the next five, 10, 20 years.

"If Trump runs again [in 2024], he would be well-served to focus on the future, and worry about the challenges that are facing this country," added Lawler.

