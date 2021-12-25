GOP Rep. Stefanik Challenger Mocked for Tweeting 'New Yorkians'

A New York Democrat candidate attempted to criticize Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., but the critique boomerranged in mockery on social media.

Lawyer Matt Putorti, a Democrat from Whitehall, New York, claimed Stefanik falls short in focusing on "everyday New Yorkians" in a tweet was swifted deleted and corrected with the the term New Yorkers, the New York Post reported.

New Yorkers is the widely known term for New York residents, including the U.S. Government Publishing Office Style Manual.

Putorti's briefly exposed mistake did not get missed by others on Twitter.

Stefanik said Santa visited her New Yorkers with her potential opponent's gaffe, tweeting:

"Santa came early to #NY21 !! Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night."

"My fellow New Yorkians… Said by no one, ever. Until today," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro tweeted.

"A 'New Yorkian,' what? Is that a cross between a person who lives in New York and a Yorki Terrier? Was that developed in Wuhan, China, too?" another tweet read.

Stefanik has been elevated to the House GOP Conference chairwoman, making unseating her in the 2022 midterms a bit more challenging. The North Country of New York district includes Albany, the state capital.

The Putorti tried to blame away the gaffe on a "typo," but typograghical errors tend to be missed keystrokes and not the difference between an entire suffix.

"New Yorkers know this was a typo and they would rather we focus on things that matter," the campaign said, the Post reported. "We won't let this dampen the Christmas spirit. Wishing a happy and healthy holiday season to all."