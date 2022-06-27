NYC Judge Voids Dems' Noncitizen Vote Attempt

A New York City court Monday struck down Democrats' attempt to permit more than 800,000 noncitizens to vote in local elections, a decision Republicans nationwide are hailing as a "huge victory for election integrity."

The Municipal Voting Law is "impermissible simply and solely for the reason that the Constitution says that it cannot be done," Judge Ralph Porzio wrote, ordering a permanent injunction, prohibiting Democrats from allowing noncitizens to vote.

"Today's ruling is a huge victory for election integrity and the rule of law: American elections should be decided by American citizens," Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel wrote in a statement.

"The RNC is proud to head a broad coalition in successfully challenging this unconstitutional scheme and will continue to lead the effort across the country to ensure only citizens can vote in America's elections."

In January, the RNC, along with others, sued Democrat Mayor Eric Adams, the New York City Council, and the New York City Board of Elections for illegally allowing noncitizens to vote in city elections.

The RNC won on all three of its claims: The court ruled that the law violated the state constitution which requires voters be citizens as well as New York election statutes and the state's Municipal Home Rule Law.

"This radical scheme passed by New York Democrats to allow foreign citizens to decide American elections is a blatant attack on election integrity and violates the state constitution which requires New York voters to be U.S. citizens," the RNC wrote in a news release Monday.