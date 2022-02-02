×
NYC Mayor Has Dinner With Disgraced Former Gov. Cuomo

new york city mayor eric adams stands contrite
NYC Mayor Eric Adams (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 February 2022 10:35 PM

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had dinner with the state's disgraced former Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Adams confirmed to Fox News.

"Mayor Adams meets with a lot of former government officials to talk about governance, which is particularly important in these unprecedented times," Fabien Levy, Adams' press secretary, said. "There was nothing political about the conversation, and the mayor stands by his earlier comments that the former governor should have stepped down, as he did."

The dinner, which lasted two hours, occurred in a private room at Osteria La Baia in Midtown, Manhattan, the New York Daily News reported.

Adams' dinner with Cuomo followed the mayor attending the wake at St. Patrick's Cathedral for NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, one of two cops fatally shot in Harlem last month.

Cuomo resigned from the New York governorship in August 2021 amid accusations of sexual harassment. Although no statewide criminal charges have been pursued, a Justice Department probe is ongoing, according to the New York Post.

"New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you," Cuomo said when he stepped down last August. "I would never want to be unhelpful in any way, and I think given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that's what I'll do."

