Ex-NY Gov. Cuomo Eyes Run Against Incumbent Hochul Despite Party Opposition

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is currently eyeing a run against his replacement, fellow Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Cuomo, who left office amid multiple sexual harassment accusations, has been fielding calls from supporters for a potential run against his former lieutenant governor, CNBC reports.

According to a poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson College, in a hypothetical matchup for New York governor, Cuomo was only four points behind Hochul's 37% among Democrat primary voters.

Currently, Hochul is up for reelection in 2022 and stands in a primary fight with New York Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi. While Cuomo, who reluctantly left office, has hinted at a fourth term run, Hochul has mentioned that she plans to institute a two-term limit for New York's Governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and comptroller.

Still, a major primary battle between Hochul and Cuomo could be set up if the former Governor were to get the thousands of voter petition signatures needed to get on the ballot before the April deadline.

However, Jay Jacobs, the chair of the New York Democratic Party, responded to the question of Cuomo running again by saying, "I think it would be a bad mistake." Others, according to CNBC, have also shared their skepticism of Cuomo running again.

Still, one source close to Cuomo pointed to a recent speech he made at a church in Brooklyn, indicative that the former Governor is not "at peace" with his forced resignation.

"I am blessed, I have many options in life and I am open to all, but on the question if I am at peace: No, I am not," Cuomo said.

Cuomo plans to speak on Thursday to a group of Hispanic ministers. The speeches are part of a multi-million dollar ad campaign by way of Cuomo's still-active political operation. Cuomo's political committee started 2022 with over $16 million on hand.