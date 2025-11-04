WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: new jersey | polling | locations | election | voting | bomb | threats

Bomb Threats Force Closures, Relocations at N.J. Polling Sites

By    |   Tuesday, 04 November 2025 10:56 AM EST

Multiple polling places across New Jersey were forced to close or relocate Tuesday following a series of bomb threats, disrupting Election Day voting in several communities, according to reports.

The closures were temporary in some cases, according to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

"Early this morning, law enforcement responded to threats that were received by email involving certain polling places in Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic Counties," Platkin wrote in a statement posted to X.

"Law enforcement officers have responded at each affected polling place, and they have worked swiftly to secure these polling locations and ensure the safety of every voter.

"Some of these polling locations have already reopened to the public. At others, voters will be directed to a nearby polling location to cast their ballot.

"We are grateful to the brave law enforcement officers and the dedicated poll workers who are working tirelessly to ensure everyone’s safety, and we are coordinating closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners.

"Voters should continue to have confidence that they can cast their ballot without fear of intimidation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a free, fair, and secure election.

"Make no mistake: We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our elections, and we will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to interfere with the safety or security of our electoral process.

"If you identify any suspicious activity, please report it immediately to law enforcement by calling 911."

In Paterson, Mayor Andre Sayegh confirmed that polling locations at School 2 and School 10 were temporarily shut down after threats were received, New Jersey's News 12 reported.

Newark Public Safety officials said they are investigating phishing emails containing false bomb threats but noted that a reported threat on Gotthard Street was unfounded.

In Middlesex County, Avenel Middle School was closed due to an active law enforcement investigation, with voters redirected to Woodbine Avenue Elementary School.

A polling site in Lake Como was also relocated after a similar threat, and Passaic Mayor Hector C. Lora confirmed additional threats in his city. Authorities at the state and local levels continue to investigate, and election officials emphasize that voting remains ongoing at alternate sites.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Multiple polling places across New Jersey were forced to close or relocate Tuesday following a series of bomb threats, disrupting Election Day voting in several communities, according to reports.
new jersey, polling, locations, election, voting, bomb, threats, closures
381
2025-56-04
Tuesday, 04 November 2025 10:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved