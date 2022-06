Republican Claire Gustafson has won the nomination for U.S. House in New Jersey's 1st Congressional District and will face incumbent Democrat Donald Norcross in November's general election.

Decision Desk HQ called both elections, and the Associated Press had called the Democratic race.

Norcross easily defeated challenger Mario DeSantis with 79% of the vote with 88% of the votes counted.

Gustafson bested Damon Galdo by 70% with 58% of votes tallied.