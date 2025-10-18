Black, Hispanic Turnout Worries Grow for Sherrill in N.J. Race

Concerns are growing among New Jersey Democrat officials about whether enough Black and Hispanic voters will turn out next month to cast ballots for Rep. Mikie Sherrill, the party's nominee for governor, in her race against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli to succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy.

"I believe that although our next governor has to represent the entire state, and we're OK with that, but where [do] Black people land in the conversation?" Dr. John Harmon, president of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey asked, reported The Hill.

"We should be at the top of the food chain, particularly from the Democratic Party side."

The lack of enthusiasm among minority voters stems partly from frustration over years of limited outreach by Democrats and fatigue lingering from last year's race between former Vice President Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump, according to party leaders and strategists.

The polls are showing a tight race with Sherrill maintaining a slight edge over Ciattarelli, who lost to Murphy in 2021 by just 3 points.

Harris did carry New Jersey in 2024, but by only 6 points, a steep drop from former President Joe Biden's 16-point margin in 2020.

"The same turnout concern that we saw in November is a real issue, especially with Black and brown voters," a New Jersey Democratic strategist told The Hill, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Sherrill's campaign insists it is reaching out to communities across the state.

"Mikie recognizes that economic empowerment strengthens communities of color," campaign spokesman Sean Higgins said, pointing to her plans to lower energy costs and support small businesses.

At a recent stop in New Brunswick, Sherrill said affordability remains the top concern she hears.

"About 70% of white families and only about 30% of Black families in the state own their homes," she said.

"That first-time homebuyer program can help people get into that first home and actually create generational wealth."

Leaders like Harmon, though, are calling for more concrete commitments.

"Whether you love [President Donald Trump] or hate him, he's doing what he says he's going to do," Harmon said.

"That's what New Jerseyans expect out of their next governor."

He urged Sherrill to outline policies for supporting minority- and women-owned businesses and addressing disparities in state contracts, citing a 2024 study that found minority-owned firms received far fewer public contracts.

Ciattarelli's campaign has sought to expand its own appeal, making a "very concerted effort to be present in [Black and Hispanic] communities," adviser Chris Russell said.

He has picked up endorsements from some former Democrat supporters, including John Wayman Henry III, a former West Orange economic official.

"We cannot keep showing up to dances where we're never allowed to lead," Henry said.

Sherrill, meanwhile, has secured backing from key figures such as Newark Mayor Ras Baraka; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; and former President Barack Obama.

Michael Bland, executive director of Black Men Vote, said Sherrill has improved her outreach.

"Do I think she could have done more in the beginning? Absolutely," he said.

"Do I think she's adjusted and pivoted? Yeah."