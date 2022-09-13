×
Tags: new hampshire | primary | governor | gop | chris sununu

Gov. Chris Sununu Overcomes GOP Primary Challenge

chris sununu speaks during a campaign event
Incumbent GOP Gov. Chris Sununu (Charles Krupa/AP)

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 08:12 PM EDT

New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu retained the Republican nomination for governor in Tuesday night's primary election, Decision Desk HQ projects.

DDHQ called the race shortly after 8 p.m., when the final polls in the state closed.

Sununu, a moderate who was originally elected governor in 2017, held off primary challenges from five candidates, including: Karen Testerman, Thaddeus Riley, Julian Acciard, Richard McMenamon, and Jay Lewis.

Sununu will face Democrat Tom Sherman in November's midterm general election.

Former President Donald Trump, who Sununu has criticized, did not make an endorsement in the race.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 13 September 2022 08:12 PM
