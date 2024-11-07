WATCH TV LIVE

Nevada Dem Rep. Dina Titus Wins Reelection

Thursday, 07 November 2024 01:01 PM EST

At least one of three House seats in Nevada will remain under Democrat control after incumbent Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., won in her race.

The Associated Press has declared Titus the winner Thursday. The races for the seats sought by Democrat Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford were still too early to call. Nevada's lone Republican Rep. Mark Amodei cruised to victory Tuesday night.

It was the second election in a row that Titus defeated Republican Mark Robertson, a retired Army colonel, to keep her seat in the Las Vegas district she has represented for more than a decade. Republican-leaning suburban areas were folded into the district after boundaries were redrawn, making it a GOP target.

