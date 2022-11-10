Nevada's Clark County Slams Trump's Election Corruption Claims

Nevada's Clark County has taken exception to former President Donald Trump's claims of state officials engaging in "corrupt" behavior, given how the county has yet to count all the votes — roughly 48 hours after the polls closed.

"Clark County, Nevada, has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our soon to be Third World Country. Arizona even said 'by the end of the week!' — They want more time to cheat!" wrote Trump on his Truth Social account.

Trump was alluding to Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt reportedly leading incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., but also waiting on the counting process to close.

On Clark County's Twitter account, a lengthy post stated that Trump "is obviously still misinformed about the law and our election processes."

"First, we could not speed up the process even if we wanted to," the county continued, while noting that state law allows ballots to come in through Saturday, as long as the ballots were postmarked on or before Election Day.

According to the Newsmax elections tracker, the Trump-backed Laxalt has an advantage of one to two percentage points, with 91% of voting precincts reporting.

Trump might have also been referencing reports of Nevada's voting counts spilling into next week, despite the state being far less populated than Florida, Virginia and Ohio.

In a Wednesday news conference, Joe Gloria, the Clark County registrar of voters, reasoned that Election Day votes have been counted, but also that "tens of thousands of mail-in votes had yet to be tallied."

According to Nevada election law, in cases featuring a discrepancy on the mail-in ballot, officials are required to give the affected voter until Monday to cure their own signatures.

This allowance also prevents duplicate ballots from being submitted, according to The Hill.

"All of our election systems are certified by the state and federal governments for use in the State of Nevada, and there are several state required audits done before, during and after each election, which further ensure the reliability and integrity of the election," according to Clark County's Twitter account.

Neighboring Arizona also has incurred problems with tabulating votes, and that has drawn the ire of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has accused state election officials of "slow rolling the results" to "delay the inevitable" of her defeating Democrat challenger Katie Hobbs, who's also Arizona's secretary of state.

"There are 621,000, almost 622,000 votes left to be counted," Lake told Newsmax Thursday. "A good chunk of those, more than half, 384,000, are mail-in ballots that people carried to the polling place on Election Day to hand deliver."

Lake added: "Those are people who don't trust the drop boxes and don't necessarily trust the Postal Service, and those will fall our way heavily. We estimate at the low end, those will fall 60% our way. At the high end, perhaps even over 80%."