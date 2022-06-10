×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: networks | television | jan. 6 committee

Big Networks See Huge Ratings Decline with Jan. 6 Hearings

Big Networks See Huge Ratings Decline with Jan. 6 Hearings
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and documentary filmmaker Nick Quested are sworn in to testify before the select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Friday, 10 June 2022 07:04 PM

CBS, NBC, and ABC, which switched their regular prime-time programming to air the House Select Committee on Jan. 6's first public hearing Thursday evening, saw a huge ratings decline, according to Nielsen figures.

ABC, whose fall schedule normally includes Grey's Anatomy at 8 p.m., took in the largest haul of viewers with 4.8 million, while NBC and CBS carried 3.5 million and 3.3 million, respectively.

The three outlets typically average 18 million collectively during prime time, according to AdWeek's analysis of weekly TV ratings for the week of May 30, reports The Federalist.

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir averaged 7.4 million total viewers for the week of May 30, while NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt averaged 6.06 million total viewers for the same week.

President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in March drew 6.3 million viewers for ABC, 4.86 million for CBS, and 4.71 million for NBC.

The committee asserted that former President Donald Trump was at "the center" of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
CBS, NBC, and ABC, which switched their regular prime-time programming to air the House Select Committee on Jan. 6's first public hearing Thursday evening, saw a huge ratings decline, according to Nielsen figures.
networks, television, jan. 6 committee
174
2022-04-10
Friday, 10 June 2022 07:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved