Trump Remarks Show He's No Longer a Fan of Netanyahu

Ex-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a "terrible mistake" by congratulating President Joe Biden after he won the "still in dispute" 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump says in a new book set to be published this Sunday, Fox News reports.

"Nobody did more for Bibi. And I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi," Trump told journalist Barak Ravid in April and July for Ravid's new book, "Trump's Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East."

"But I also like loyalty. The first person to congratulate Biden was Bibi. And not only did he congratulate him, he did it on tape. And it was on tape.

"Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake," Trump reiterated at a later point in the interview.

Netanyahu waited approximately 12 hours after the race had been called to congratulate Biden.

"Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Joe, we've had a long and warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter at the time. "I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel."

Other leaders, including Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't congratulate Biden immediately because "they felt the election was rigged," Trump said.

"Early, okay? Let's use this. He was very early. Like earlier than most. I haven't spoken to him since. F*** him," he added.

Trump also said Netanyahu's "friendship" with Biden wasn't legitimate.

"They didn't have a friendship, because if they did, they wouldn't have done the Iran deal," Trump said. "And guess what, now they're going to do it again. And if they do it again, Israel is in very grave danger.

"I'll tell you what — had I not come along, I think Israel was going to be destroyed. OK, you want to know the truth? I think Israel would have been destroyed maybe by now," Trump added.