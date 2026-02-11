Report: GOP Fla. Rep. Neal Dunn to Retire Early

Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., is reportedly preparing to announce an early retirement next week — a development that could further complicate life for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and the GOP's razor-thin majority.

Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch reported that Dunn's departure could come before the end of his term, potentially triggering a special election in the deep-red Florida Panhandle district.

Dunn, 72, announced last month that he would not seek reelection, saying he made the decision "after much prayerful consideration and discussion with my family."

A former Army surgeon, Dunn was first elected to Congress in 2016 and has since reliably held Florida's 2nd Congressional District, which has been solidly Republican since it was redrawn the year he first ran.

The district overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump in 2024, backing him over former Vice President Kamala Harris by a 59%-41% margin.

Dunn has consistently cruised to victory as well, winning 67%-30% in 2016, 67.4%-32.6% in 2018, 97.86%-2.14% against a write-in candidate in 2020, 59.8%-40.2% in 2022 and 61.64%-38.36% in 2024.

Republicans hold a 218-214 majority in the House, with three seats vacant. That leaves Johnson with almost no margin for error on party-line votes.

An early exit by Dunn would temporarily shrink the GOP majority even further, increasing pressure on Johnson to keep every Republican in line or secure Democrat support to move legislation.

Schorsch first reported Tuesday that his reporters were "trying to track down [a] rumor" that Dunn could be "resigning imminently rather than at [the] end of his term."

Shortly afterward, a spokesperson for Dunn told Tallahassee Democrat reporter Jim Rosica that the congressman would serve out the remainder of his term.

However, Schorsch doubled down Wednesday, citing a "top source" who said Dunn is expected to announce next week that he is retiring early and will set a "time certain" ahead of the November midterm elections — paving the way for a summer special election.

Schorsch reported the move would be "health related," reportedly tied to complications from COVID-19.

When pressed by reporters Wednesday afternoon, Dunn declined to directly address the reports, saying he was "not making any comments right now."