WH to Congress: $323 Million Arms Sale to Finland Approved

The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress that it has approved a plausible $323.3 million arms sale to Finland as the Nordic country seeks admission into NATO.

The sale would include 40 tactical missiles, 48 Joint Standoff Weapons made by Raytheon, and training and support, according to a release by the State Department.

Finland shares a border with Russia and is in the process of joining NATO along with Sweden. Both nations sought an alliance earlier this year.

According to the State Department, the sale “will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a trusted partner, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

The notice added it “is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist Finland in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.”

According to the release, the weapons are intended to be used in Finland’s fighter aircraft fleet and to improve its air-to-air and air-to-surface weapon capabilities.

The Biden administration has approved several pricey weapon sales to European nations this year to bolster NATO’s defense capabilities and aid partners against Russian aggression.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, the U.S. gave preliminary approval for selling $6 billion of battle tanks and other equipment to Poland.

In July, the State Department approved a package of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers for Estonia, estimated to be worth $500 million.

Earlier this month, Norway signed a $500 million arms sale with the U.S. for missiles designed for F-35 fighter jets.

A few days later, the State Department approved $700 million in potential foreign military sales to Switzerland, Lithuania and Belgium.