National Parks Drop Free Entry on Juneteenth, MLK Day

By    |   Friday, 05 December 2025 05:21 PM EST

The Trump administration has ended a policy allowing visitors free access to national parks on Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, distinct but related Black history holidays.

The 116 parks that charge entrance fees will be free on June 14, President Donald Trump's birthday, though.  

The Department of the Interior made the announcement on Nov. 25 along with its new "resident-focused fee structure that puts American families first" and charges non-U.S. residents $250 for an annual pass compared with $80 for U.S. residents.

Foreign tourists who don't purchase the pass will pay a $100-per-person fee, in addition to the standard entrance fee, to visit 11 of the most visited national parks, including the Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain, Yellowstone, and Yosemite, the statement said.

"President Trump's leadership always puts American families first," Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a statement announcing the changes.

"These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations."

Free entrance is only for U.S. citizens and residents.

Veterans Day is the only free day that was carried into the list for 2026.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


