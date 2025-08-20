WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: national parks | doug burgum | interior department | washington

Interior Dept Sends Border Agents to Parks Amid D.C. Takeover

By    |   Wednesday, 20 August 2025 06:36 PM EDT

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced Wednesday that the Interior Department is deputizing federal border agents and sending them to National Park Service sites amid the federal law enforcement takeover of Washington, D.C., The Hill reported.

"@interior has authorized a service-wide deputization of @CBP officers to serve alongside @usparkpolicepio and intensify crime deterrence efforts on @NatlParkService sites," Burgum posted on X.

"Thank you to these brave officers who are working 24/7 to enforce @POTUS' directive to make D.C. safe again!"

Immigration authorities are among the federal agents flooding Washington, D.C. as the Trump administration pushes to maintain order in the nation's capital. Customs and Border Patrol officers are also taking part, despite its traditional border mandate.

Many National Park Service sites in Washington fall under the U.S. Park Police. They include tourist hubs like the National Mall and Ford's Theatre, as well as local favorites like Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, Rock Creek, and Meridian Hill parks.

