Most States With Guard Troops in D.C. Plan Fall Withdrawal

More than half the states contributing National Guard troops to President Donald Trump's federal law enforcement initiative in Washington have set target dates for their withdrawal later this fall, state officials told The Associated Press.

The dates, in late October and November, could be extended and it is not immediately clear when the other three states will remove their troops. But the planned withdrawals signal that the surge of troops into the nation's capital may headed toward a draw down or changing in scope.

The plans by the contributing states come as Trump takes his push to send the military to other American cities, including Chicago and Portland, Oregon, which have each pushed back with legal action to try to stop any deployment.

The National Guard was activated in D.C. in August after Trump issued an executive order proclaiming an emergency over what the Republican president said were crime concerns. The order placed the local police department under the president’s authority for 30 days and then lapsed when Congress did not renew it.

But roughly 2,300 Guard members from eight states, as well as D.C., and hundreds of federal law enforcement officers remained in the city. According to official figures, more than 4,000 people have been arrested as part of the campaign since August.

Authorities in Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia all told The Associated Press they had a planned end date for their deployments. The other states with troops in D.C. — Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota — did not respond to requests seeking information.

South Carolina, which initially sent 200 troops and now has about 40, said it plans to withdraw by the end of October, according to Maj. Karla Evans, South Carolina Guard spokesperson.

Ohio, Georgia, Mississippi and West Virginia said they planned to remove their troops by Nov. 30.

The five states together make up more than 80% of the 1,300 out of state troops deployed to D.C. The D.C. National Guard deployment is made up of around 1,000 forces and have had their orders extended at least through December.

Asked about the planned withdrawals, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said Trump's law enforcement campaign in the capital had led to a reduction in crime. “These are undeniable positive results that everyone can celebrate."