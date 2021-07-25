Pelosi Plans to Add Anti-Trump GOP Rep. Kinzinger to Jan. 6 Panel

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., moves forward with her Jan. 6 select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pulled his Republican nominees.

Instead, she said Sunday she plans to add more anti-Trump Republicans that voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

"That would be my plan – perhaps after I speak to Adam Kinzinger," Pelosi told ABC News' "This Week" with George Stephanopoulos. "But I'm not about to announce it right this minute.

"But you could say that that is the direction that I would be going on. He has – he and other Republicans – have expressed an interest to serve on the select committee."

Reps. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, were rejected by Pelosi, perhaps because they have been vocal in reminding Americans the speaker herself was in charge of security and safety at the Capitol.

McCarthy pulled all five of his nominees, which included Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas. Those three are also candidates for Pelosi's committee, she told Stephanopoulos

"And I wanted to appoint the three – three of the members that Leader McCarthy suggested, but he withdrew their names," Pelosi said. "The two that I would not appoint are people who would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.

"And there's no way I would tolerate their antics as we seek the truth."

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arguably the most anti-Trump voice in the House, has already been placed on Pelosi's committee. She and Kinzinger were among the 10 House Republicans that voted to impeach Trump for incitement of an insurrection.

"Look, we have had an unprecedented action, an assault, an insurrection against our government, an assault on the Capitol Building, which is an assault on the Congress, on a day that the Constitution required us, by the Constitution, to validate the work of the Electoral College," Pelosi said. "So, this was not just any day of the week. This was a constitutionally required day of action for Congress.

"The Republicans will say what they will say. Our select committee will seek the truth. It's our patriotic duty to do so. And we do not come into our work worried about what the other side, who has been afraid of this – maybe the Republicans can't handle the truth, but we have a responsibility to seek it, to find it and in a way that retains the confidence of the American people."

Republicans like Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, denounced Pelosi running a committee and hand-picking the participants to conduct the investigation, where she should be the "target" of it because of her duties to lead those protecting the Capitol.

"There's a major conflict of interest here, starting with Nancy Pelosi," Arrington told Newsmax's "Cortes & Pellegrino." "And there's a reason why she wants to be able to screen anybody that would serve on this committee, and that is she is the top of the food chain.

"She is the chief executive of all of the U.S. House administration – Sergeant at Arms reports to her, the Capitol Police report to her. If there was going to need back up in the form of the National Guard, she would make that request.

"She should be a target of this investigation."