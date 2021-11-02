Pelosi Promises Vote on Reconciliation Bill Before Recess Next Week

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., promised on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's reconciliation bill would come to a vote next week before Congress heads into recess.

According to the Politico Playbook, Pelosi told reporters that Biden's $1.85 trillion reconciliation bill would be brought to a vote ''before we leave.'' However, ''Pelosi indicated members of her caucus are still debating immigration, drug pricing negotiations and climate change,'' the political outlet reported.

But according to Breitbart, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said a vote wouldn't come until ''after next week's recess.'' Still, Pelosi remains optimistic, despite having failed last week to garner enough votes to pass Biden's agenda before the president left for Europe.

''I thought we looked terrible, and we need to make good on this,'' Pelosi said, alluding to the lack of consensus among Democrats to pass the agenda.

On Monday, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., mentioned that he would need more time to look the bill over and cited concern that parts of the bill were a ''shell game'' and included ''budget gimmicks'' that would make the package likely cost twice the $1.75 trillion or $1.85 trillion being reported.

So far, the reconciliation package has not been scored by the Congressional Budget Office, the office in charge of providing Congress with economic and budget information.