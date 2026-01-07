WATCH TV LIVE

Mace Seeks Omar Immigration Records Over Fraud Claims

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 04:31 PM EST

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Wednesday that the House Oversight Committee is moving to compel the release of immigration records related to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and her brother, saying the documents could shed light on claims that the Somali-born lawmaker married her sibling to help him gain U.S. citizenship.

"We are moving to subpoena Rep. Ilhan Omar and her brother/husband's immigration records," Mace posted on X. "The facts raise serious questions about potential federal marriage fraud, incest, polygamy, and tax fraud."

The South Carolina Republican said the American people "deserve full transparency" when it comes to the unproven allegations, adding that "if true," Omar should be "denaturalized and deported."

The move signals a renewed effort by House Republicans to revisit claims that have circulated for years, including accusations that Omar committed immigration fraud by marrying a relative.

Conservatives have argued that the public has never received straightforward answers and that immigration paperwork could help clarify discrepancies and determine whether any federal crimes were committed.

Omar has long denied the allegations and has accused political opponents of smearing her with "disgusting lies." She also dismissed the accusations as bigoted attacks meant to silence or delegitimize her.

The New York Post reported that Mace's X post came after the Oversight Committee hearing focused on benefit fraud in Minnesota.

In another post Wednesday, Mace said public reporting shows that Omar confided in friends that she married "the man who became her second husband, allegedly her brother, in 2009 to help him get papers in the U.S.

"She had previously entered a religious marriage in 2002 and didn't legally dissolve this earlier union until years later. Federal marriage fraud is a felony punishable by prison, steep fines, and deportation, and there are additional potential state and tax law questions which need to be answered.

"If she has nothing to hide, let's put it all on the table," the post added.

Any attempt to revoke U.S. citizenship would face a high legal bar and typically requires federal court proceedings and proof of fraud or misrepresentation during the naturalization process.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 07 January 2026 04:31 PM
