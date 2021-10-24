Pelosi on Trillion Dollar Spending Bill: 'I Think We Are Pretty Much There Now'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced on Sunday that Democrats would reach an agreement this week on President Joe Biden's proposed spending bill.

"We have 90 percent of the bill agreed to and written. We just have some of the last decisions to be made," Pelosi said, according to The Hill.

When asked if a deal could be struck before Biden leaves for Europe on Friday, Pelosi replied, "I think we are pretty much there now," adding that the scaled-back plan, scheduled for Oct. 31, is still set.

"There was no deadline that was missed because of the progressives. The deadline was missed because they changed from $3.5 [trillion] to one half of that," the Speaker of the House added.

"Because the bill is not written yet, we hope it will be written today and introduced tomorrow, only then can the joint tax committee evaluate what it brings in," Pelosi said, speaking to plans of how the bill would be funded.

After being asked about Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin, W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema's, Ariz., opposition to the initial $3.5 bill, Pelosi responded that she was "respectful of everybody's point of view." Sinema had previously cited concerns that raising taxes on wealthy individuals to pay for the bill could cause some problems, but Pelosi seemed unfazed by the notion.

"We're going to fully pay for the plan. We will probably more than pay for the plan," Pelosi stated. She also noted that the compromise to the spending bill was far less than initially proposed but still believes it to be "transformative."

"It is less than we had projected to begin with, but it is still bigger than anything we've ever done in terms of addressing the needs of America's working families," Pelosi added.