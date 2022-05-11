Poll: House Speaker Pelosi Most Unpopular Congressional Leader

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday was rated in a Rasmussen Reports' poll as the most unpopular congressional leader.

The poll found that the 82-year-old congresswoman had an unfavorability rating of 60%, with 50% finding her ''very unfavorable.''

Among those faring slightly better were Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., with a 53% unfavorability rating, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., with a 58% unfavorability rating, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., with a 41% unfavorability rating.

''As might be expected,'' the poll said, ''more Democrats (63%) than Republicans (14%) or voters not affiliated with either major party (29%) have a favorable impression of Pelosi. However, 34% of Democrats view Pelosi unfavorably, including 23% who have a Very Unfavorable opinion of their party's House leader. Eighty-three percent (83%) of Republicans and 63% of unaffiliated voters have an unfavorable impression of Pelosi.

''Like Pelosi, Schumer generates much higher unfavorable ratings than his GOP counterpart, especially among unaffiliated voters. Sixty-seven percent (67%) of Republicans, 19% of Democrats and 48% of unaffiliated voters have a Very Unfavorable impression of Schumer. Fifty-two percent (52%) of Democrats, 22% of Republicans and 33% of unaffiliated voters have a Very Unfavorable impression of McConnell.''

The poll was conducted April 26-27 among 1,000 likely voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

According to Breitbart, both Schumer and Pelosi made waves last month after holding a joint press conference in which they blamed oil companies for the rising price of gasoline, which hit a record high on Tuesday.

Schumer says that Americans ''know that Russia's unprovoked, vicious, nasty, bitter invasion of Ukraine has led to higher prices at the pump. They know that COVID-related supply issues have caused shortages at a time when demand is skyrocketing.''

He later added that oil companies were using ''market manipulation and price gouging'' to ''cash in.''

And Pelosi went on to say: ''No. I don’t think the public is blaming Democrats. I think they’re blaming oil companies. They will blame all of us if we don’t do something about the fossil fuel industry.''