Pelosi PAC Ripped for Getting Involved in Oregon Primary

The political action committee affiliated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, is being blasted for spending roughly $1 million in ads to help a political newcomer in Oregon who is seeking to win a House seat.

Carrick Flynn is one of nine Democrats running in the 6th Congressional District's May 17 primary. The House Majority PAC was condemned by six of the candidates for getting involved in the race, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB).

"We strongly condemn House Majority PAC's unprecedented and inappropriate decision," a joint statement issued by the six Democrats read. "We call on House Majority PAC to actually stand by our party's values and let the voters of Oregon decide who their Democratic nominee will be."

Signing the statement were state Reps. Andrea Salinas and Teresa Alonso Leon, former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith, engineer Matt West, physician Kathleen Harder, and cryptocurrency investor and Army veteran Cody Reynolds, according to OPB.

Axios reported Latino and other minority groups are angered by the PAC's endorsement of a white male.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., wrote in a Tuesday tweet: "I haven't endorsed in this race, but it's flat-out wrong for House Majority PAC to be weighing in when we have multiple strong candidates vying for the nomination."

But Flynn's campaign manager told Axios, the campaign's message "is clearly resonating, not only here in the 6th District, but with national advocates for pandemic preparedness, equity and voter engagement, and Democratic leaders across the nation."

The House Majority PAC's communications director, C.J. Warnke, said the group believes "supporting Carrick Flynn is a step toward" securing the House in November.