×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nancy pelosi | gun laws | congress | firearms | uvalde school shooting

Pelosi Plans House Vote on New Gun Laws Next Week

(C-SPAN)

By    |   Thursday, 02 June 2022 07:01 PM

The House Judiciary Committee marked up three new gun laws that will head to the floor for a vote next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.

The package of bills raise the age to buy semi-automatic firearms from 18 to 21, bans civilian use of high-capacity magazines and bump stocks, imposes mandatory background checks on "ghost gun" purchases, bolsters firearm storage laws, and bans proxy buyers for those who do not pass a background check.

The law package "will make an enormous difference in our fight against gun violence," Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues Thursday, The Hill reported.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., moved the bills out of committee Thursday before next week's planned vote.

The proposal comes after mass shootings at a Buffalo supermarket, a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, and a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical clinic.

In addition to that package, the House is expected to vote on codifying nationwide red-flag laws that seek to use courts to "keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others by implementing a nationwide extreme risk law and encouraging states to enact their own extreme risk laws," Pelosi's letter added, according to the report.

The latter red-flag law might be the only one with enough support to pull in 10 Republican votes to reach the 60-vote threshold in the 50-50 Senate, according to The Hill.

Democrats are also working on the Active Shooter Alert Act, sponsored by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., to inform the public when active shooters are in their area, similar to law enforcement's AMBER alert system.

Pelosi still wants the House to "soon" hold a hearing on an assault-weapons ban.

Nadler noted his House Judiciary Committee is "working on the assault-weapons ban," adding, "if we have the votes, then we'll take that to the vote, too."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The House Judiciary Committee marked up three new gun laws that will head to the floor for a vote next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.
nancy pelosi, gun laws, congress, firearms, uvalde school shooting
308
2022-01-02
Thursday, 02 June 2022 07:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved