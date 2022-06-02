Pelosi Plans House Vote on New Gun Laws Next Week

The House Judiciary Committee marked up three new gun laws that will head to the floor for a vote next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.

The package of bills raise the age to buy semi-automatic firearms from 18 to 21, bans civilian use of high-capacity magazines and bump stocks, imposes mandatory background checks on "ghost gun" purchases, bolsters firearm storage laws, and bans proxy buyers for those who do not pass a background check.

The law package "will make an enormous difference in our fight against gun violence," Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues Thursday, The Hill reported.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., moved the bills out of committee Thursday before next week's planned vote.

The proposal comes after mass shootings at a Buffalo supermarket, a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, and a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical clinic.

In addition to that package, the House is expected to vote on codifying nationwide red-flag laws that seek to use courts to "keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others by implementing a nationwide extreme risk law and encouraging states to enact their own extreme risk laws," Pelosi's letter added, according to the report.

The latter red-flag law might be the only one with enough support to pull in 10 Republican votes to reach the 60-vote threshold in the 50-50 Senate, according to The Hill.

Democrats are also working on the Active Shooter Alert Act, sponsored by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., to inform the public when active shooters are in their area, similar to law enforcement's AMBER alert system.

Pelosi still wants the House to "soon" hold a hearing on an assault-weapons ban.

Nadler noted his House Judiciary Committee is "working on the assault-weapons ban," adding, "if we have the votes, then we'll take that to the vote, too."