Pelosi's Daughter: Trump Has 'Deranged Obsession' With Mother

Christine Pelosi accused Donald Trump of having a "deranged obsession" with her mother, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, after the former president told a group of Republican lawmakers that the former House speaker's daughter said he and the California Democrat would be "perfect" for each other.

In a private meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill, Trump reportedly discussed forging a path to victory in the November election and, according to Punchbowl News, occasionally drifted to other, unrelated topics.

"Nancy Pelosi's daughter is a wacko," Trump said in the meeting, the outlet reported. "Her daughter told me if things were different, Nancy and I would be perfect together. There's an age difference, though."

One lawmaker who attended the meeting confirmed Trump's remark to the Washington Examiner.

While it was unclear to which Pelosi daughter the former president was referring, Christine Pelosi called Trump out in a post on X, accusing him of having an unhealthy obsession with her mother.

"Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters — this is a LIE," she wrote. "His deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother is yet another reason Donald Trump is unwell, unhinged and unfit to step foot anywhere near her — or the White House."

It's unknown whether Trump's claim about Nancy Pelosi's daughter was related to other comments he made during the hour-long meeting with House GOP members, or even why he made it in the first place. It wasn't the only time he veered off topic, however.

The Examiner reported that Trump also jokingly told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to "be nice" to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., making light of her effort last month to oust him from his top leadership post.

Branding the exchanges "classic Trump," many of those in attendance praised the former president's return to Washington, showering him in praise after the meeting.

"He doesn't follow a script," said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. "He started pointing people at a crowd, which I always find miraculous."