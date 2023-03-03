Pelosi: I Wish Biden 'Would've Told Us First' About DC Crime Bill

Rep. Nancy Pelosi took issue with President Joe Biden for revealing that he would not veto a Republican-led resolution overturning parts of the District of Columbia's new crime bill.

Speaking at a University of Chicago event, the California Democrat said that if Biden was going to let the Republican-led resolution pass, "I wish he would've told us first because this was a hard vote for the House members."

"I understand why some people voted against. But if the president's going to do it, hey, could you give us a heads up too in the House?" Pelosi pleaded, adding that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser "even differed from the legislators who passed it."

Pelosi, the former speaker of the House, made her criticism of Biden one day after the president met with Senate Democrats to reveal his intentions to sign the resolution.

"I support D.C. Statehood and home-rule – but I don't support some of the changes D.C. Council put forward over the Mayor's objections – such as lowering penalties for carjackings," Biden later wrote on Twitter. "If the Senate votes to overturn what D.C. Council did – I'll sign it."

The House passed the resolution last month, with 173 Democrats voting against it and 31 Democrats who joined Republicans.

Among the Democrats who joined was Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota, who was attacked in her D.C. apartment building the same day of the vote. Since then, a suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also indicated to CNN earlier this week that he backs the resolution.

"I want to put people away. I don't want to let them out," Manchin declared, adding that he has not been briefed on the D.C. law, "but what I know about it, I would vote to rescind it."