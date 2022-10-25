×
Pelosi, Schumer Invite Israeli President Herzog to Address Congress

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 25 October 2022 10:25 PM EDT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote a letter Tuesday inviting Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address a joint meeting of Congress.

The two lawmakers wrote that they hope Congress will have the opportunity to hear from Herzog as the 75th anniversary of Israel's founding is coming soon, saying, "it is in celebration of this great anniversary for the State of Israel and in recognition of the deep partnership between our nations that, on behalf of the bipartisan, bicameral Leadership of the Congress, we invite you to address a Joint Meeting of Congress."

Pelosi and Schumer also said President Harry Truman's immediate recognition of Israel after its establishment in 1948 was a "point of pride" for the U.S.

"Since that landmark moment, the United States and Israel have shared an unbreakable bond rooted in common security, shared values and friendship," they wrote. "It is our hope that the Congress will have the opportunity to hear from you at this historic and joyous milestone in the success of the State of Israel and the U.S.-Israel alliance."

The letter did not give a specific date for Herzog's potential address.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote a letter Tuesday inviting Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address a joint meeting of Congress.
