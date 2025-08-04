Nancy Mace Launches Bid for S.C. Governor

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R‑S.C., officially launched her campaign Monday for governor of South Carolina, aiming to succeed the term‑limited Gov. Henry McMaster.

She made the announcement in a statement on a new campaign website ahead of a formal launch event slated for later Moniday at The Citadel, the military college from which she graduated in 1999 as the first woman from its Corps of Cadets.

Last week she announced her "Mother of ALL Town Halls Tour," to begin in Myrtle Beach, Soutj Carolina, on Wednesday.

Mace enters a crowded GOP primary field that includes Rep. Ralph Norman, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, and Attorney General Alan Wilson.

She has traded public barbs with Wilson, who is suing her for defamation after she accused him of ignoring evidence in a sexual abuse case she raised on the House floor.

Despite the acrimony, early polls show her slightly ahead among declared Republican primary voters, though many remain undecided.